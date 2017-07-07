GBP/USD analysis: more declines expected below 1.2860

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2887

The Pound edged lower against all of its major rivals on Friday, as worse-than-expected industrial and manufacturing production figures for May point to weaker growth of the UK economy, with the first down 0.1% and the second 0.2%, while construction output also fell in the month, and the trade balance's deficit widened more than expected, to £3.796B. The numbers cooled down expectations of a tighter monetary policy, resulting in the GBP/USD pair breaking below the 1.2900 level. US mixed employment data had little effect on the pair, but prevent it from recovering ground. The pair has an immediate support at 1.2860, the 38.2% retracement of the 1.2588/1.3029 rally from late June, with technical indicators heading lower within bearish territory, and the 20 DMA heading north below the mentioned Fibonacci support. Overall, the downward move remains corrective, albeit below the mentioned static support, the pair has room to extend its decline down towards 1.2750, the 61.8% retracement of the same rally. In the 4 hours chart, the scale leans towards the downside, as the 20 SMA gains bearish strength above the current level, while technical indicators hold within bearish territory, with limited directional strength.

Support levels: 1.2860 1.2820 1.2785

Resistance levels: 1.2925 1.2960 1.3000

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD