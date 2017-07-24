GBP/USD analysis: modestly positive, UK Q2 GDP awaited

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3030

The GBP/USD pair extended its Friday's advance and recovered the 1.3000 threshold, reaching a 4-day high of 1.3057 before settling around 1.3030. There were no macroeconomic releases in the UK, with attention focused on UK's Q2 GDP, to be released next Wednesday. Growth is expected to have decelerated in the three months to June, seen yearly basis at 1.7% from previous 2%. In the meantime, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair has pared gains around the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run the immediate resistance at 1.3050. Also, the pair has managed to advance above an anyway flat 20 SMA that converges with the 38.2% retracement of the same rally at 1.3010, while technical indicators have turned lower within positive territory, indicating that further gains are conditioned to the pair's ability to advance beyond the mentioned Fibonacci resistance. In that case, the pair has scope to retest its July high at 1.3125, but further gains seem unlikely ahead of Wednesday's macroeconomic events involving both economies.

Support levels: 1.3050 1.3085 1.3125

Resistance levels: 1.3010 1.2965 1.2920

