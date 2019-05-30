GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2608
- No respite to Brexit uncertainty keeping the Pound pressured.
- Labour leader Corbyn to do 'whatever is necessary' to prevent a no-deal Brexit.
The negative route of GBP/USD reached a new milestone this Thursday, with the pair falling sub-1.2600 to trade as low as 1.2580. The pair touched the critical support on the back of broad dollar's strength, demanded amid prevalent risk aversion. The later bounce came as the dollar retreated, although the dominant bearish trend remains intact. In the Brexit front, Labour leader Corbyn said that his party would do 'whatever is necessary' to prevent a no-deal Brexit, including backing a second referendum. “Let the people decide the country’s future, either in a general election or through a public vote on any deal agreed by parliament," Corbyn stated, adding that if he gets to lead the UK, he will go back to the EU and ask them to seriously consider a customs union. This Friday, the UK will only release minor housing and money data.
The GBP/USD pair maintains the technical bearish stance edging lower for a fourth consecutive day. In the short-term and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair is also poised to extend its decline, as it's developing below a bearish 20 SMA, while developing over 200 pips below an also bearish 200 EMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart remain within negative levels, although lacking enough directional strength to confirm the next move. As mentioned on a previous update, the pair would need to break below the mentioned daily low, a strong static support level, to confirm a steeper decline ahead.
Support levels: 1.2580 1.2545 1.2510
Resistance levels: 1.2640 1.2675 1.2710
