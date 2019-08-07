Absent negative Brexit-headlines prompted some near-term short-covering on Tuesday.

A fresh leg of a free-fall in the US bond yields weigh on the USD and remained supportive.

The GBP/USD pair edged higher on Tuesday but remained well within a familiar trading range and continued with its struggle to sustain/build on the momentum further beyond the 1.2200 round figure mark. The British Pound gained some respite in absence of any fresh negative Brexit headlines, albeit persistent uncertainty surrounding Britain's exit from the European Union by the new extended deadline - Oct. 31 held investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets and kept a lid on the pair's attempted recovery.



This coupled with a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand further collaborated towards capping gains, rather exerted some pressure during the North-American trading session. Fears of a full-blown US-China trade and currency war recedes mildly on Tuesday after the PBOC took steps to contain the ongoing slide in the Yuan. The move led to a slight improvement in the global risk sentiment and triggered a goodish intraday bounce in the US Treasury bond yields, which eventually underpinned the greenback demand and prompted some selling around the major.



The greenback got an additional boost after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, one of the most dovish policymaker, said that the Fed shouldn’t respond to every move in the trade war and wait before the next move. However, the overnight downtick remained limited amid the lack of any strong follow-through USD buying. The pair finally ended the day with modest gains and held steady just above mid-1.2100s during the Asian session on Wednesday.



A fresh leg of a free-fall in the US bond yields, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond tumbling to its lowest level since Oct. 2016, weighed on the buck and turned out to be one of the key factors lending some support to the major. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases - either from the UK or the US, the incoming Brexit-related headlines will play a key role in driving the broader market sentiment surrounding the Sterling. Later during the early North-American session, a scheduled speech by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans might influence the USD price dynamics and further collaborate towards producing some short-term trading opportunities.



From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed for the pair and the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. The pair's inability to capitalize on any attempted bounce clearly indicates that the recent selling pressure might still be far from being over. This coupled with the formation of a bearish continuation - flag pattern on the 1-hourly chart, further adds credence to the negative outlook. A convincing breakthrough the 1.2100 handle will reinforce the bearish set-up and set the stage for a further downfall towards challenging the key 1.20 psychological mark.



In the meantime, 100-hour SMA - around the 1.2145 area, closely followed by the lower end of a short-term ascending trend-channel - part of the bearish flag pattern - near the 1.2130-25 region, might provide some intermediate support ahead of the 1.2100 round figure mark. On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.2200 handle (200-hour SMA), above which the pair might head towards retesting the top end the trend-channel - around the 1.2220 region. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned barrier might negate the bearish set-up and trigger some aggressive short-covering move, helping the pair to aim towards reclaiming the 1.2300 round figure mark.