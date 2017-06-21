GBP/USD analysis: May's leadership under fire
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2646
It was a wild ride for the Pound this Wednesday, with the GBP/USD pair sinking to a fresh 2-month low of 1.2588 before bouncing to 1.2709, and then settled midway around 1.2640. The pair fell early London on news indicating that the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) threatened to walk away from a deal with May's conservatives. The following bounce was triggered by hawkish comments coming from BOE's Haldane, who said he is ready to vote for a rate hike amid rising inflation. Haldane didn't vote for a hike in the latest monetary policy meeting, which pretty much anticipates already 4 hike votes out of 8 MPC members for the next Central Bank meeting. Also, Queen's speech at the Parliament opening, focusing on getting the best deal possible for the UK on the Brexit, something looking harder day after day, as PM May seems unable to form a government. Mid American afternoon, hundreds of protesters marched to Downing Street, asking for May's resignation, while another of her top advisors, John Godfrey, quit. The 4 hours chart shows that the intraday rally found sellers around a bearish 20 SMA, currently around 1.2710, while technical indicators have resumed their declines well-below their mid-lines, after correcting oversold readings earlier today. The risk remains towards the downside, with an immediate support now at 1.2635, the post-election low.
Support levels: 1.2635 1.2590 1.2560
Resistance levels: 1.2670 1.2710 1.2750
