GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2580
- Brexit uncertainty remains the same, with the risk of a hard-landing increasing.
- Dollar’s strength or weakness will depend on NFP’s outcome.
The GBP/USD pair has spent Thursday consolidating losses sub-1.2600, edging just modestly higher within Wednesday’s range. As other major rivals, the pair traded within familiar levels, partially weighed by the absence of local data but mostly due to a US holiday that kept markets closed in the world’s largest economy. UK data released throughout the week showed that local businesses are being undermined by Brexit uncertainty, adding to Sterling jitters. In the run toward Downing Street, candidates continue jawboning over delivering Brexit, even without a deal by the end of October. Boris Johnson has warned the Tories are "staring down the barrel now of political extinction" over Brexit, unless the referendum result is delivered on time, with or without a Brexit deal. This Friday, the pair’s direction will depend on the USD behavior, as the UK will only release the June Halifax Price Index.
From a technical point of view and in the short term, the pair is bearish, as, in the 4 hours chart, it keeps developing below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA far below the larger moving averages, now offering a dynamic resistance in the 1.2650/60 price zone. The Momentum indicator has bounced from its daily low, heading higher but still unable to enter positive ground, while the RSI indicator lacks directional strength around 38. The decline will likely accelerate if the pair loses the 1.2500 level, with scope then to retest the yearly low from early January at 1.2422.
Support levels: 1.2535 1.2495 1.2450
Resistance levels: 1.2600 1.2630 1.2660
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends dull trading sub-1.1300
The holiday in the US maintains volumes depressed in the financial world, with major pairs confined to tight intraday ranges. Earlier in the day, ECB’s Rehn weighed on the shared currency with dovish comments. German bund yields hit record lows.
GBP/USD consolidates UK data-related losses
UK data released these days has been quite discouraging, keeping the Sterling under pressure against most rivals, also undermined by political uncertainty correlated to Brexit.
USD/JPY steady around 107.80 ahead of NFP
The USD/JPY pair is trading in a range of 10 pips around 107.80 as majors remain quiet. It reached a daily high at 107.82 and a low during the Asian session at 107.70.
NFP leading indicators: Negative signs outweigh the positives
After a dismal May report which helped the Fed subsequently hint an upcoming July interest rate cut, the US jobs report for June seems a bit less decisive.
Gold treads water above $1410 ahead of Friday's NFP report
As expected, Thursday's market action didn't offer any trading opportunities as the thin trading volume forced major pair and commodities to stay stuck in tight ranges.