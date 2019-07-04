GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2580

Brexit uncertainty remains the same, with the risk of a hard-landing increasing.

Dollar’s strength or weakness will depend on NFP’s outcome.

The GBP/USD pair has spent Thursday consolidating losses sub-1.2600, edging just modestly higher within Wednesday’s range. As other major rivals, the pair traded within familiar levels, partially weighed by the absence of local data but mostly due to a US holiday that kept markets closed in the world’s largest economy. UK data released throughout the week showed that local businesses are being undermined by Brexit uncertainty, adding to Sterling jitters. In the run toward Downing Street, candidates continue jawboning over delivering Brexit, even without a deal by the end of October. Boris Johnson has warned the Tories are "staring down the barrel now of political extinction" over Brexit, unless the referendum result is delivered on time, with or without a Brexit deal. This Friday, the pair’s direction will depend on the USD behavior, as the UK will only release the June Halifax Price Index.

From a technical point of view and in the short term, the pair is bearish, as, in the 4 hours chart, it keeps developing below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA far below the larger moving averages, now offering a dynamic resistance in the 1.2650/60 price zone. The Momentum indicator has bounced from its daily low, heading higher but still unable to enter positive ground, while the RSI indicator lacks directional strength around 38. The decline will likely accelerate if the pair loses the 1.2500 level, with scope then to retest the yearly low from early January at 1.2422.

Support levels: 1.2535 1.2495 1.2450

Resistance levels: 1.2600 1.2630 1.2660