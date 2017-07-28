GBP/USD analysis: market could price-in a dovish BOE

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3134

The GBP/USD pair closed the week with gains at 1.3134, level last seen in September 2016, and extending its yearly advance modestly, reaching 1.3158 on Thursday. There were no major macroeconomic of Brexit news this past week to move the Pound, with the pair's advance solely backed by persistent dollar's weakness. The mentioned yearly high was reached after late Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve made its monetary policy announcement, seen by the market as dovish on inflation. UK's Markit PMIs for July will release this week, whilst the BOE will meet next Thursday, the main events for the week. Changes of a change in monetary policy are limited given that, despite holding well above the BOE's 2% target, inflation has eased this past month. In fact, a dovish stance could be priced in ahead of the event, although broad dollar's weakness may result in a shallow retracement in the pair. From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows that the price is well above a bullish 20 SMA, while the RSI turned hither around 64 and the Momentum keeps consolidating within positive territory, favoring additional gains on an acceleration through 1.3160. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators eased modestly within bullish territory, but the price also holds above a bullish 20 SMA, all of which limits chances of a steep decline ahead.

Support levels: 1.3100 1.3060 1.3020

Resistance levels: 1.3160 1.3200 1.3250

