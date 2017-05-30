GBP/USD analysis: marginally higher as Pound remains weak
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2849
The GBP/USD pair advanced for a second consecutive day, posting, however, some modest gains, as both currencies are among the weakest in the G10 bloc. Soft US data helped the pair to advance up to 1.2887 during US trading hours, but gains were quickly trimmed, as upcoming general elections in the UK and following start of Brexit negotiations, dent demand for the Pound. The UK will release its money figures this Wednesday, but will likely pass unnoticed in price action, although later on the week, the kingdom will release PMIs figures, which will have more weigh on the GBP's value. From a technical point of view, the risk remains towards the downside, given that in the 4 hour chart, the price remains well below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head nowhere, but hold within negative territory. Approaches to the 1.2920 region, will likely result in a retracement, not because of selling interest aligned around it, but because of dollar's bears taking profits out of the table, not willing to risk much ahead of June 8th.
Support levels: 1.2790 1.2765 1.2730
Resistance levels: 1.2840 1.2885 1.2920
