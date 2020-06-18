GBP/USD Analysis: Manages to hold above 1.2500 pivotal support ahead of BoE decision

GBP/USD witnessed some follow-through selling on Wednesday amid resurgent USD demand.

The downside remains limited as traders refrained from placing aggressive bets ahead of BoE.

The UK central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged and boost its QE program by £100 bn.

The GBP/USD pair extended the previous day's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling on Wednesday. The pair failed to capitalize on this week's positive move led by easing concerns over a no-deal Brexit and was being pressured by resurgent US dollar demand. It is worth recalling that both the UK and the European Union have agreed to intensify post-Brexit talks. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson added to the optimism and had said that an outline of a deal could be reached by the end of July.

Meanwhile, growing fears over a second wave of the coronavirus infection and the escalating geopolitical tensions in Asia benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status and turned out to be a key factor exerting some pressure on the pair. On the other hand, the British pound had a rather muted reaction to the latest UK consumer inflation figures, which showed that headline CPI remained flat in May and the yearly rate edged lower to 0.5% from 0.8% previous. The core CPI eased more than anticipated and came in at 1.2% YoY during the reported month.

The pair fell around 75-80 pips from daily tops, albeit managed to find some support ahead of the key 1.2500 psychological mark. Investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the highly-anticipated Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy meeting later this Thursday. The BoE is widely expected to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.1% and increase the size of its quantitative easing program by at least £100bn. Some analysts expect an even larger increase amid concerns about the economic outlook. Hence, the latest BoE monetary policy update will play a key role in determining the near-term trajectory for the sterling.

Thursday's US economic docket highlights the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index. The data, along with the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North American session.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair, so far, has managed to defend a one-month-old ascending trend-line support, which is currently pegged near the 1.2500 mark. The mentioned level should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing breakthrough now seems to accelerate the fall towards weekly lows, around the 1.2455 region. Some follow-through selling might turn the pair vulnerable to weaken farther below the 1.2400 mark and aim towards testing the next major support near mid-1.2300s.

On the flip side, the 1.2600 round-figure mark now seems to have emerged as an immediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to head back towards challenging 200-DMA, around the 1.2680 region. A sustained strength beyond the said barrier has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.2755 horizontal resistance. The pair might them aim to reclaim the 1.2800 round-figure mark before eventually moving beyond multi-month tops set on June 10.