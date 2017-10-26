GBP/USD analysis: love for the Pound didn't last long

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3169

GBP/USD flat for the week, neutral short-term.

The Pound gave back most of its Wednesday's gains on soft UK wages data.

The GBP/USD pair gave back most of its Wednesday's gains to close the day in the 1.3160 area, as the greenback started the day with a firmer footing, pushing the pair off its weekly high of 1.3288. Early London, a UK's ONS report, put the British currency under further selling pressure, as the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings which showed that this year and adjusted for inflation, full-time workers’ weekly earnings decreased by 0.4% compared with 2016. Ever since the Brexit referendum, inflation has been soaring, with salaries lagging behind being a major issue for economic growth, as it affects consumption. The pair retained the negative tone as strength in the greenback and equities undermined the vulnerable UK currency, heading into the Asian opening pretty much neutral for the week. The short-term picture is back neutral according to the 4 hours chart as the pair settled below horizontal moving averages, while technical indicators lack directional strength, the Momentum around its 100 level, and the RSI around 45. The pair has been trading between Fibonacci levels ever since the early month advance, with the immediate support now at 1.3145, the 61.8% retracement of the mentioned advance.

Support levels: 1.3145 1.3110 1.3080

Resistance levels: 1.3220 1.3265 1.3300

