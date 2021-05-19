GBP/USD
On Wednesday, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate retreated to the support of the previous May high levels at 1.4160/1.4170. In addition, this zone was being strengthened by the 55-hour simple moving average, which was catching up with the rate.
In the case that the rate passes the previous May high support zone at 1.4160/1.4170, the currency exchange rate could decline to the 100-hour simple moving average at 1.4110. Afterwards the pair could aim at the 1.4100 mark with the 200-hour simple moving average.
If the currency pair recovers and starts a surge, it would most likely once again test the resistance of the 1.4220 level, which reversed the pair on Tuesday. A scenario in which the rate would pass the 1.4220 mark could result in the GBP/USD reaching for the 1.4250 level.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
