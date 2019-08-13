GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2054
- UK wages’ growth hints further delays in rate cuts.
- UK inflation not expected to impress, Brexit rules.
- GBP/USD at a brink of falling to fresh multi-year lows.
The GBP/USD pair has reached a daily high of 1.2097, following mixed employment data, as, the ILO unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in the three months to June, although wage growth hit a post-crisis high, with Average Earnings Excluding Bonus up by 3.9% in the same quarter. Robust wages’ growth, attributed to skill shortages in the job market, puts the BOE one step further away from a rate cut. The Sterling also rose on the back of headlines indicating that the legal bid to prevent PM Johnson from suspending parliament and force a no-deal Brexit will have a full hearing on September 6. The pair eased to the 1.2060 region as the dollar got a bid following the latest trade war-related news, with dollar’s strength offset by resurgent demand of high-yielding assets.
This Wednesday, the UK will release July inflation data. The Consumer Price Index is seen at 1.9% YoY, slightly below the previous 2.0%. The Producer Price index is seen also ticking modestly higher when compared to a year earlier, but holding below the 2.0% threshold.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has traded within Monday’s range, keeping the long-term negative bias as it stands a few pips above a multi-year low of 1.2014. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as attempts to advance were contained by selling interest around a bearish 20 SMA, which maintains its strong downward slope well below the larger ones. Furthermore, technical indicators remain within negative levels, with the RSI consolidating at around 41. A break through the mentioned low should result in a continued decline during the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 1.2015 1.1980 1.1930
Resistance levels: 1.2110 1.2150 1.2195
