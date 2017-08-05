GBP/USD analysis: little directional definitions at this point

The GBP/USD pair closed the day not far from a daily low of 1.2931, marginally lower after topping at 1.2988 last Friday. The pair holds near the mentioned daily high, reluctant to dollar's intraday advance. The macroeconomic calendar in the UK was extremely light, with no fresh headlines about upcoming Brexit negotiations and just the Halifax House Price index being released. According to the report, house prices in the three months to April were 3.8%, matching a year earlier reading, while when compared to March, house prices fell by 0.1%. During Asian trading hours, the British Retail Consortium will release its April retail sales measure. In the meantime, the pair presents a neutral stance according to the 4 hours chart, as the intraday decline stalled around a horizontal 20 SMA, now the immediate support, whilst technical indicators turned south within positive territory, losing downward strength near their mid-lines. The pair can fall further on a downward acceleration below 1.2890, but the trend will only be considered bearish with a move below 1.2770.

