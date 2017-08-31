GBP/USD analysis: little changed, but lower lows favor a downward extension

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2915

The GBP/USD pair is ending the day barely lower for a third consecutive day, settling above the 1.2900 level after establishing a fresh weekly low of 1.2852 early US session. The lack of news coming from the UK this week, however, has kept the pair within a limited range, but on Friday, the August Markit manufacturing PMI for the UK will bring some hints on the health of the UK, expected at 55.0 from previous 55.1. With no progress between the EU and the UK Brexit negotiations, hopes of a softer Brexit will re-surge, but seems that just be enough to keep the Pound afloat. The pair keeps posting lower lows daily basis, which favors a new leg lower for this Friday. The upcoming US employment report may result in the pair falling down to 1.2773, August 24th low in the case of an upbeat surprise, mostly considering that intraday technical readings keep favoring the downside, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators remain within negative territory, although losing their bearish strength, whilst the price is below its 20 SMA that remains flat around 1.2920 a major static resistance. Selling interest is still strong around the current 1.2920/30 region, although steady gains beyond the level should result in a test of the 1.2965 region, en route to 13000.

Support levels: 1.2875 1.2830 1.2795

Resistance levels: 1.2925 1.2965 1.3000

