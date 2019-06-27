No-deal Brexit fears continue to keep a lid on any attempted bounce.

The USD finds some support amid renewed US-China trade optimism.

Investors now look forward to the final US GDP print for a fresh impetus.

The GBP/USD pair had a rather lacklustre price action on Wednesday and consolidated a narrow trading band below the 1.2700 round figure mark. Having dropped to weekly lows, around the 1.2660 region, the pair did gain some traction during the early European session but lacked any strong conviction amid increasing fears of a no-deal Brexit. The favourite UK PM candidate Boris Johnson's commitment to leave the EU by October 31st, even without a deal held the GBP bulls on the defensive and kept a lid on the attempted intraday up-move.

On the other hand, the US Dollar remained supported by the previous session's not so dovish comments by St Louis Fed President James Bullard and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, though lost some ground following the disappointing release of US durable goods orders data. Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive USD bets in the wake of contradicting trade-related comments by the US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, which further collaborated to the pair's subdued/range-bound price action.

The pair extended its sideways momentum through the Asian session on Thursday and seemed rather unaffected by Johnson’s surprising comments that the chances of a no-deal Brexit are a “million-to-one”. Meanwhile, South China Morning Post reported this Thursday that the US and China have tentatively agreed to another truce ahead of a meeting between the two leaders at the G20 summit this weekend. The news was seen as easing pressure on the Fed to cut interest rates, which continued lending some support to the USD and exerted some pressure, though the downside remained limited, at least for the time being.

In absence of any major market moving economic releases from the UK, any incoming UK political headlines might continue to drive sentiment surrounding the British Pound and produce some meaningful trading opportunities ahead of the final US Q1 GDP print, scheduled for release later during the early North-American session.

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the 200-hour SMA, around the 1.2660-55 region might continue to protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by a support marked by 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.2506-1.2784 recent up-move, which if broken now seems to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.2600 round figure mark. A follow-through selling will indicate the resumption of the prior well-established downward trajectory and turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards challenging the key 1.2500 psychological mark in the near-term.

On the flip side, any up-move beyond the 1.2700 handle might now seem to confront some fresh supply near the 1.2715-20 confluence region - comprising of 100-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibo. level. Subsequent recovery beyond the mentioned hurdle is more likely to remain capped near the 1.2760 stiff resistance zone, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for a strong follow-through up-move towards reclaiming the 1.2800 handle en-route the next major supply zone near the 1.2840-45 region.