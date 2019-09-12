- The USD benefitted from surging US bond yields and exerted some pressure.
- The downside remains cushioned amid receding fears of a no-deal Brexit.
- Traders look forward to the US CPI figures for some short-term opportunities.
The GBP/USD pair had a rather subdued trading action on Wednesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around mid-1.2300s through the European session. The British Pound remained well supported by the fact that the UK Parliament passed a law to block a no-deal Brexit before being suspended for five-weeks until October 14 and the Scottish High Court ruling that PM Boris Johnson´s decision to suspend the Parliament is unlawful.
Broad-based USD strength capped gains
Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the recent strong momentum and once again failed near the 1.2370-80 region amid a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand, supported by a strong follow-through upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields amid growing optimism over the resumption of the US-China trade talks. In the latest positive trade-related developments, the US President Donald Trump said that he will delay a planned tariff hike on Chinese goods by two weeks as a gesture of goodwill to China's offer to buy more US agricultural products.
The greenback got an additional boost following the release of stronger-than-expected US macro data, showing that the headline PPI rose by 0.1% in August while the core PPI, which excludes food and energy prices, jumped 0.3% during the reported month. The USD bulls shrugged off Trump's latest criticism over the Fed's monetary policy stance and exerted some downward pressure on the major, though the downside remained limited.
The pair finally settled with only modest losses and held comfortably above the 1.2300 round figure through the Asian session on Thursday. In absence of any major market-moving UK economic releases, traders are likely to take some cues from the USD price dynamics and some cross-driven volatility led by the latest ECB monetary policy decision. Apart from this, the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the lack of any strong follow-through buying could now be seen as initial signs of possible bullish exhaustion and warrant some caution for bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.2370-80 supply zone and a subsequent move beyond the 1.2400 handle before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Above the mentioned hurdle, the pair is likely to accelerate the up-move towards the 1.2435-40 intermediate resistance before eventually darting towards the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 1.2325-20 region (50-day SMA) and is closely followed by the 1.2300 round figure mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some long-unwinding trade and drag the pair back towards a short-term descending trend-line resistance breakpoint - around the 1.2200-1.2195 area.
