GBP/USD attracted some dip-buying on Friday and rallied around 120 pips from intraday lows.

A slight improvement in the risk sentiment remained supportive of the bid tone on Monday.

Persistent Brexit-related uncertainties held bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped gains.

The GBP/USD pair continued with its two-way price action on Friday and finally settled near the top end of its weekly trading range, around mid-1.2900s. The unexpected news that the US President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 spooked investors and triggered a fresh wave of the global risk aversion trade. The anti-risk flow benefitted the US dollar's safe-haven status and exerted some initial pressure on the major.

The early downtick attracted some dip-buying near the 1.2835 region in reaction to reports that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold talks with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday. The pair rallied around 120 pips from daily swing lows and moved little following the release of mixed US monthly jobs report.

In fact, the headline NFP revealed that the US added 661K new jobs in September, worse than consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 850K. The disappointing reading was offset by a larger than expected drop in the unemployment rates, which edged down to 7.9% during the reported month as against 8.2% expected and 8.4% previous.

Over the weekend, Johnson and the EU chief approved a further month of negotiations and instructed negotiators to work intensively to close gaps. This, coupled with an improvement in the global risk sentiment, assisted the pair to gain some traction on the first day of a new week. Positive news about Trump’s coronavirus infection boosted investors' confidence, which undermined the greenback's safe-haven demand.

Despite the supporting factors, the pair lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined in a range through the Asian session on Monday. Market participants now look forward to the final UK Services PMI for some impetus. The US economic docket highlights the release of the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up might continue to confront a stiff resistance near the 38.2% Fibonacci level of 1.3482-1.2676 recent downfall, around the 1.2980 region. This is closely followed by the key 1.3000 psychological mark, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for additional gains. The pair might then aim to reclaim the 1.3100 mark and extend the momentum further towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.3160-70 region.

On the flip side, the 1.2900 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.2865 region. Some follow-through selling might prompt some technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to break through the 1.2840-35 intermediate support. The downward trajectory might then drag the pair below the 1.2800 mark towards testing the next major support near the 1.2765-60 horizontal support.