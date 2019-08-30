Brexit uncertainties continue to dent sentiment around the British Pound.

A goodish pickup in the USD demand further collaborates to the weaker tone.

The GBP/USD pair remained depressed on Thursday and settled near the lower end of its weekly trading range, below the 1.2200 round figure mark. The recent UK political development, wherein the Queen of England on Wednesday approved the UK PM Boris Johnson's plan to suspend Parliament until October 14, limited the time to debate the Brexit process and increased the likelihood of a hard-Brexit. Growing concerns that the UK will eventually crash out of the European Union without a deal on October 31 kept the British Pound on the defensive through for the second consecutive session on Thursday.

Remains depressed amid no-deal Brexit fears

The pair did gain some intraday traction and climbed to a daily high level of 1.2233 after the UK opposition Labour Party’s Finance policy Chief John McDonnell said that they will use every mechanism they can to stop a no-deal Brexit. The uptick, however, turned out to be short-lived, rather was quickly sold into on the back of a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand. Some positive trade-related comments from China helped ease worries of a further escalation in the US-China trade tensions and provided a strong boost to the global risk sentiment, allowing the US Treasury bond yields to stage a solid rebound.



This coupled with mostly in line US GDP report, showing that the economic growth eased to 2.0% during the second quarter of 2019 from 3.1% previous, remained supportive of the USD bid tone and kept exerting some downward pressure on the major through the US trading session. Despite the pullback, the pair managed to hold its neck above weekly lows set in the previous session and held steady below the 1.2200 handle through the Asian session on Friday.



In absence of any major market-moving UK economic releases, the incoming Brexit-related headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the broader market sentiment surrounding the Sterling. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - highlighting the release of personal spending data and July core PCE price Index, might further collaborate towards producing some short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

Looking at the technical picture, the pair’s recovery from the vicinity of the key 1.20 psychological mark has been along a short-term ascending trend-channel formation. Given the recent slump, the mentioned channel seemed to constitute towards the formation of a bearish continuation – flag pattern – clearly suggesting that the near-term bearish pressure might still far from being over.



A convincing break through weekly lows support near the 1.2155 region – coinciding with 50% Fibo. level of the 1.2015-1.2310 up-move – will reinforce the negative outlook and accelerate the slide back towards challenging the 1.2100 round figure mark. A follow-through selling will further set the stage for the resumption of the prior/well-established bearish trend and turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards the 1.2000 round figure mark.



On the flip side, momentum beyond the 1.2200 handle might now confront some fresh supply near the 1.2220-30 region, which if cleared decisively might assist the pair to aim back towards reclaiming the 1.2300 round figure mark. Sustained move beyond the mentioned hurdle might negate any near-term bearish bias and assist the pair to build on its recent recovery move further towards reclaiming the 1.2400 round figure mark.