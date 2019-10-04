GBP/USD analysis: Jumps on renewed Brexit optimism, lacks follow-through ahead of NFP

- Investors looked past this week’s dismal UK PMI prints for September.
- Positive Brexit-related headlines provided a strong boost to the GBP.
- The bullish move failed to sustain above 1.2400 handle ahead of NFP.
Following an early dip to the 1.2265 region, the GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround and rallied around 150 pips on the back of positive Brexit-related headlines. As investors looked past Thursday's disappointing release of the UK services PMI, the British Pound got a strong boost on news that Tories - including those who opposed the previous deal - and the DUP extended support to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new Brexit proposal.
Renewed Brexit optimism lifts the GBP on Thursday
The upsurge took along some short-term trading stops being placed near the 1.2340-50 supply zone, which coupled with some follow-through US Dollar selling pressure further collaborated towards accelerating the momentum. The Greenback selling pressure picked up the pace following the release of weaker US ISM non-manufacturing PMI, which fell to 52.6 in September - the lowest level in over three years.
The pair jumped to over one-week tops, levels beyond the 1.2400 handle, but started losing momentum after the European Council President Donald Tusk said that although they remained open on Brexit, they were still unconvinced. The pair retreated over 80 pips from the daily high and finally ended the day with only modest gains.
Meanwhile, growing odds of another interest rate cut by the Fed kept the USD bulls on the defensive and helped the pair to gain some positive traction during the Asian session on Friday. Apart from the incoming Brexit-related news/developments, the release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP - will play a key role in making it yet another eventful day for the GBP traders.
Short-term technical outlook
The pair's recent rebound from 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.1958-1.2583 strong move up, and a subsequent strength beyond 200-period EMA on the 4-hourly chart support prospects for additional gains. With technical indicators on the mentioned chart again starting to gain positive traction, a sustained move beyond the 1.2400 handle will reinforce the constructive outlook and help the pair to aim back towards reclaiming the key 1.2500 psychological mark. The 23.6% Fibo. level - around the 1.2435 region - might provide some intermediate resistance en-route the said handle.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find some support near the 1.2315-10 area, below which the pair could head back towards testing 50% Fibo. level support near the 1.2270-65 region. However, bearish traders are likely to wait for a sustained breakthrough the 1.2200 handle – support marked by 61.8% Fibo. level – before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move towards testing sub-1.2100 levels in the near-term.
