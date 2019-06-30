GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2695
- UK PM Candidate, Boris Johnson, announced a “war cabinet” to develop Brexit within 100 days.
- GBP/USD technically neutral, depending on dollar’s directional strength.
The GBP/USD pair has peaked at 1.2783 this past week, its highest in over a month, but closed it with losses below the 1.2700 figure. UK data were mixed, as Q1 GDP was confirmed at 0.5%, although Total Business Investment in the same period was downwardly revised to 0.4%. Fears about a no-deal Brexit kept the Sterling in check as Boris Johnson, one of the two Tory’s candidates that have chances to become the next UK PM, refused to rule out leaving the Union without a deal. Weekend news showed that Johnson is planning to set up a “war cabinet” to get the kingdom out of the EU in his first 100 days in office. Meanwhile, Jeremy Hunt, Johnson’s leadership rival, reached the wires by saying that he would consider withholding some of the £39bn from the divorce bill in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The UK’s political uncertainty will likely keep gains limited for the Pound.
This Monday, the UK will release minor money figures, while Markit will publish the June Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 49.2 vs. the previous 49.4, reflecting how Brexit-related uncertainty affects the local economy.
Technically, the GBP/USD pair is offering a neutral stance daily basis, barely holding above a flat 20 DMA and developing well below the 100 and 200 SMA, and as technical indicators seesaw around their mid-lines, also directionless. If the market opens the week in risk-on mood, the potential downward will be limited, but no sustainable gains are expected for GBP/USD, furthermore considering it has been unable to sustain gains beyond the 1.2760 static resistance level. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair is neutral, as its holding a few pips above a congestion of moving averages, while technical indicators lack directional strength, developing just above their mid-lines.
Support levels: 1.2665 1.2630 1.2590
Resistance levels: 1.2725 1.2760 1.2795
View Live Chart for the GBP/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips to daily lows as bears break below 1.1370
EUR/USD is dwelling above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) suggesting that the bear trend might be at risk. As bears broke below 1.1370, the next supports can be seen at 1.1348 and 1.1305, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
GBP/USD spikes to 3-day highs but again is rejected from above 1.2700
The GBP/USD pair spiked to 1.2733, reaching the highest level since Tuesday but just like it happened over the last three days, failed to hold on top of 1.2700 and weakened, pulling back to the previous range.
USD/JPY: Greenback ending the week above 107.50 against Japanese Yen
The market is stabilizing above 107.50 in the near term. The level to beat for bulls is at 108.10. The spot is in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Focus on trade, NFP.
Bitcoin Price Top Forecast: Time to get off that roller-coaster
What an exciting week on the cryptocurrency markets! Bitcoin (BTC) came close to $14,000 only to crash towards $10,000 in less than 24 hours. The long-term Bitcoin’s bullish trend remains intact.
Gold propped up a touch below six-year high
Gold ended the New York session at 1409, virtually flat on the day having traveled between $1,405.86 and $1,424.64. However, gold futures scored their biggest monthly percentage gain in three years.