GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2695

UK PM Candidate, Boris Johnson, announced a “war cabinet” to develop Brexit within 100 days.

GBP/USD technically neutral, depending on dollar’s directional strength.

The GBP/USD pair has peaked at 1.2783 this past week, its highest in over a month, but closed it with losses below the 1.2700 figure. UK data were mixed, as Q1 GDP was confirmed at 0.5%, although Total Business Investment in the same period was downwardly revised to 0.4%. Fears about a no-deal Brexit kept the Sterling in check as Boris Johnson, one of the two Tory’s candidates that have chances to become the next UK PM, refused to rule out leaving the Union without a deal. Weekend news showed that Johnson is planning to set up a “war cabinet” to get the kingdom out of the EU in his first 100 days in office. Meanwhile, Jeremy Hunt, Johnson’s leadership rival, reached the wires by saying that he would consider withholding some of the £39bn from the divorce bill in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The UK’s political uncertainty will likely keep gains limited for the Pound.

This Monday, the UK will release minor money figures, while Markit will publish the June Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 49.2 vs. the previous 49.4, reflecting how Brexit-related uncertainty affects the local economy.

Technically, the GBP/USD pair is offering a neutral stance daily basis, barely holding above a flat 20 DMA and developing well below the 100 and 200 SMA, and as technical indicators seesaw around their mid-lines, also directionless. If the market opens the week in risk-on mood, the potential downward will be limited, but no sustainable gains are expected for GBP/USD, furthermore considering it has been unable to sustain gains beyond the 1.2760 static resistance level. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair is neutral, as its holding a few pips above a congestion of moving averages, while technical indicators lack directional strength, developing just above their mid-lines.

Support levels: 1.2665 1.2630 1.2590

Resistance levels: 1.2725 1.2760 1.2795