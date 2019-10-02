GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2305
- UK PM Johnson unveiled his proposal on the Irish border issue.
- EU authorities made cautious statements about Brexit progress.
- GBP/USD unchanged for a third consecutive day amid prevalent uncertainty.
The GBP/USD pair is ending a third consecutive day unchanged around the 1.2300 level, despite some encouraging headlines related to Brexit. Finally, the UK government has published its Brexit proposals to the EU, including details about how to handle the Irish border issue. The plan would see some customs checks in Ireland post-Brexit, as it means that Northern Ireland will stay in the EU single market for goods, but leave the customs union. Irish PM Varadkar crossed the wires ahead of the announcement, saying that it would not be a basis for a deal. UK PM Johnson repeated multiple times that the only alternative to his plan is a no-deal Brexit. Meanwhile, EU’s Juncker welcome UK government’s determination to advance on Brexit talks, while Brexit negotiator Barnier announced that there is progress, but a lot of work still needs to be done. It seems EU authorities have decided to take a more cautious approach.
In the data front, the UK saw the release of the September Markit Manufacturing PMI, which beat expectations by printing 48.3 vs. 47.4 in August. This Thursday, attention will be on the September UK Markit Services PMI, foreseen at 50.3 from 50.6 in August.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is neutral in its 4 hours chart, as the price continues hovering around the 20 and 100 SMA, while below a now directionless 100 SMA. The pair remains contained by Fibonacci levels and would need to run beyond 1.2345 or break below 1.2190 to be able to get some directional traction. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart lack directional strength around their midlines, reflecting the ongoing wait-and-see stance.
Support levels: 1.2270 1.2225 1.2190
Resistance levels: 1.2345 1.2390 1.2430
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
