GBP/USD analysis: it's just about dollar's weakness

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2421

The GBP/USD pair advanced sharply in the US session, rallying up to 1.2432, its highest since December 19th. Once again, stronger-than-expected UK data underpinned the Sterling, in spite of looming Brexit, with the December Markit Services PMI up to 56.2 from previous 55.2, the highest since July 2015. Combined to the latest Manufacturing and Construction PMIs, data clearly reflects the economy's resilience to Brexit's probable consequences. The rally, however, was triggered by soft US employment data, ahead of the US NFP release this Friday. From a technical point of view, the pair settled above the 38.2% retracement of its latest decline around 1.2400, and currently trades above the 200 EMA, for the first time since mid December. Additionally, the price extended well above its 20 SMA that anyway continues lacking directional strength in the 1.2290 region, whilst technical indicators have pared gains and are now consolidating, near overbought readings. The next Fibonacci resistance stands at 1.2500, and large selling interest is suspected around it, limiting chances of a steeper recovery.

Support levels: 1.2400 1.2365 1.2330

Resistance levels: 1.2460 1.2500 1.2550

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD