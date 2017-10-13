GBP/USD analysis: it's all about Brexit these days

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3284

Pound's movements were all about Brexit headlines this past week, with some hope surging by the end of it keeping the currency afloat against a weakened greenback. The GBP/USD pair closed the week at 1.3284, trimming most of its previous' week losses, as UK's PM May leadership issues were put aside. The lack of progress in Brexit negotiations was a drag for the Sterling mid-week, but the news was quickly followed by headlines indicating that the EU could offer the UK a 2-year transitional deal, bringing some relief to speculators. The EU27 group will meet this upcoming days to discuss future relationships with the UK, further spooking the ghost of a "hard Brexit." Chances of further gains in the GBP/USD pair, however, are not yet confirmed according to technical readings, as despite rallying for five consecutive sessions, the daily chart shows that the price stalled around a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have lost upward strength once reaching their mid-lines. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair managed to settled above the 61.8% retracement of the previous week's decline, while the 20 SMA and the 200 EMA converge a few pips below the level and while having lost upward strength, technical indicators remain within positive territory, all of which keeps the risk towards the upside. The pair topped this last week at the 1.3330 region, with gains beyond the level required to confirm additional gains towards 1.3400.

Support levels: 1.3260 1.3220 1.3180

Resistance levels: 1.3330 1.3365 1.3400

