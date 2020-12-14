GBP/USD Analysis: Investors cheer an extension to Brexit talks, upside seems limited

Growing fears of a no-deal Brexit prompted some aggressive selling around GBP/USD on Friday.

Negotiations decided to extend Brexit talks beyond Sunday and provided a strong lift to the GBP.

COVID-19 vaccine optimism continued undermining the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some heavy selling on the last trading day of the week and plunged to near one-month lows amid increasing chances of a no-deal Brexit. The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen reportedly told EU leaders that she has low expectations that the EU can reach a Brexit deal with the UK. This comes a day after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that there was a strong possibility that the UK and the EU would fail to strike a deal. The British pound was further pressured by increasing bets for a further interest rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE). In fact, money markets are pricing in a 65% probability of 10 bps reduction in rates by March 2021 as against 16% at the start of the month.

On the other hand, the US dollar drove some haven flows amid a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment, led by the impasse over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures. That said, the optimism over the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease kept a lid on any strong gains for the buck. It is worth reporting that an advisory panel to the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday recommended approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States. Apart from this, worries about the potential economic fallout from the continuous surge in coronavirus infections and the imposition of new restrictions in several US states further held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.

The pair managed to find decent support near the 1.3135 region and recovered around 100 pips after German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass hinted that Brexit talks will not fail if they need a few more days. Negotiators finally agreed to extend the post-Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday's deadline, which led to a bullish weekly gap opening for the major, though lacked any strong follow-through buying. The fact that the UK and the EU have repeatedly failed to narrow their differences on key sticking points, investors are still not clear if a no-deal scenario can be avoided. This, in turn, might continue to cap the upside amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases and leaves the pair at the mercy of developments surrounding the Brexit saga.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair managed to rebound from important confluence support – comprising of 50-day SMA and the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel. However, the lack of any strong follow-through buying beyond last week’s broader trading range warrants some caution for bullish traders. Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront a stiff resistance near the 1.3400-1.3410 region. A sustained move beyond now seems to pave the way for additional gains and pushed the pair back towards the key 1.3500 psychological mark. This is closely followed by the trend-channel hurdle, around the 1.3530 region, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term bearish bias.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the 1.3300 mark might attract some dip-buying near the 1.3230-25 region, below which the pair might slide back below the 1.3200 mark. The downfall could further get extended back towards the 50-DMA/ascending channel confluence support, currently near the 1.3160-50 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for an extension of the recent corrective slide.