GBP/USD analysis: Initial positive reaction to May’s new Brexit plan fizzles out rather quickly

The British Pound received a strong boost after the UK PM Theresa May outlined her new Brexit plan, which included a key element to hold a vote on whether or not to call a second referendum. The GBP/USD pair rallied around 130-pips from three-month lows, led by some aggressive short-covering but the rally quickly fizzled out as the pre-condition for the vote on referendum was the passage of May's withdrawal agreement bill.
Given that similar versions have already been voted down previously, market participants remained convinced that there is practically no chance for May to get her Brexit deal through in June and a fourth humiliating defeat was imminent. The pair erased the intraday recovery gains and finally ended near the lower end of its daily trading range, just a few pips above the 1.2700 round figure mark.
Despite the uncertainty, the pair managed to hold its neck above the mentioned handle through the Asian session on Wednesday as investors look forward to May's statement in the UK parliament for further details on her 10-point new Brexit proposal. Traders on Wednesday will also confront the release of UK consumer inflation figures, which might further collaborate towards infusing some volatility around the GBP cross. Later during the US session, the release of minutes from the latest FOMC policy meeting will influence the US Dollar price dynamics and further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
From a technical perspective, the overnight sharp pullback reaffirmed the near-term bearish bias and hence, a follow-through weakness back below the 1.2700 handle is likely to accelerate the slide further towards January swing lows, around the 1.2670-65 area. The near-term bearish trajectory could further get extended towards the 1.2600 neighbourhood (1.2610 support zone). On the flip side, any attempted bounce might now confront some fresh supply near the 1.2770-75 region (61.8% Fibo. level of the 1.2396-1.3381 up-move) and is closely followed by the 1.2800 round figure mark. A follow-through up-move recovery has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.2855-60 intermediate hurdle en-route 50% Fibo. level near the 1.2900 handle.
