GBP/USD analysis: inflation on Tuesday holds the key
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2892
The GBP/USD pair advanced up to 1.2940 at the beginning of the day, but trimmed all of its gains and settled at 1.2880 region, pretty much unchanged from Friday's close. There were no macroeconomic releases in the UK, with the pair led by dollar's self weakness/strength. PM Theresa May spoke to voters through a live Facebook Q&A, but added nothing new to the Brexit case, focusing more on campaigning towards the upcoming June election. On Tuesday, the UK will release multiple inflation figures for April, which if higher-than-expected, could result in a stronger Pound, as market players will rush to price in a soon-to-come rate hike in the kingdom. Short term, the pair is now at risk of extending its slide, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price was unable to sustain gains above a bearish 20 SMA, now back below it, whilst the Momentum indicator holds flat around its 100 level and the RSI indicator turned south, now around 44. The pair needs to advance beyond 1.2960 to turn bullish, while below 1.2830 the risk turns towards these last weeks' range in the 1.2760/70 region.
Support levels: 1.2830 1.2800 1.2765
Resistance levels: 1.2920 1.2960 1.2995
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.