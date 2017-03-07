GBP/USD analysis: increasingly bearish short term

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2940

The GBP/USD pair fell down to 1.2931, its lowest since Thursday before bouncing modestly, ending the day around 1.2954, with the Pound being undermined by a negative macroeconomic surprise, as the June Markit manufacturing PMI came in below expected and previous. Growth in the sector slowed at the end of the second quarter, with the index down to 54.3 from 56.3 in May, the lowest reading in three months. The figures cooled down hopes for a rate hike, as BOE's Governor Carney clearly linked any upcoming rate move to improving economy and wages. This Tuesday, the UK will release its June construction PMI alongside with the Inflation Report hearings, this last becoming more relevant after latest Carney's words. The pair presents a modest bearish stance in the 4 hours chart, as the price has broken below its 20 SMA, completing a pullback to the indicator before resuming its decline, while technical indicators hold within bearish territory, although with limited downward strength, not enough to confirm further slides ahead at this point. Still, and considering that the pair was once again rejected on an attempt to rally beyond 1.3000, the scale leans towards the downside for the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.2920 1.2870 1.2825

Resistance levels: 1.2985 1.3030 1.3075

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD