GBP/USD analysis: increased bearish potential

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3404

Pound's decline gained momentum this Wednesday, with the GBP/USD pair down to 1.3363, its lowest since September 14th. The UK released the September CBI retail sales survey of retailers and wholesaler, which revealed that retail sales in the month grew at the fastest pace since September 2015. The index resulted at 42% as 55% of the retailers said that sales volumes were up, whilst 15% said they were down. For this Thursday, the most relevant UK event is a scheduled speech from BOE's Governor Carney, but he is due to deliver the opening remarks at the Bank of England's conference celebrating 20 years of independence, in London, so chances of a monetary policy-related comments are limited. Despite strong local sales data, the pair remained under selling pressure, having spent most of the US session stuck around 1.3400. The level stands for the 50% retracement of the latest bullish run between 1.3146 and 1.3653. From a technical point of view, the pair is biased lower, as the 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart gained downward strength above the current level, now near the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally around 1.3460 and reinforcing the static resistance, while technical indicators hover within negative territory, lacking directional clues. The main support comes now at 1.3340, the next Fibonacci support and the level to break to confirm additional declines ahead.

Support levels: 1.3340 1.3300 1.3260

Resistance levels: 1.346 1.3510 1.3550

