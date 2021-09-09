GBP/USD
On Wednesday, the GBP/USD found support in the 1.3730 level and started a surge. The surge ignored most technical levels or broke their resistance with ease. By the middle of Thursday's European trading hours, the rate had reached the 100-hour simple moving average near 1.3810.
If the pair passes the resistance of the 100-hour simple moving average, it would first aim at the weekly simple pivot point at the 1.3833 level. Above the pivot point, the rate could find resistance at 1.3845. The rate bounced off the 1.3845 level on Monday.
On the other hand, if the GBP/USD drops, it could look for support in the 200-hour SMA at 1.3795, 55-hour SMA at 1.3784 and the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3773. However, note that these levels failed to stop the rate from declining on Wednesday.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1800 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is edging higher towards 1.1850 ahead of the all-important ECB taper decision. The US dollar retreats despite the hawkish comments from Fed’s Kaplan. The risk-off mood could keep the further upside elusive in the currency pair.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3800 as US dollar retreats
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3800, staging an impressive comeback in Europe. The US dollar turns south amid risk aversion market conditions and weaker Treasury yields. Traders shrug off Bailey's comments and Brexit concerns.
Gold: $1802 is a tough nut to crack on road to recovery
Gold price is looking to recover lost ground while finding support near the two-week lows of $1782 earlier on. The rebound in gold price comes on the heels of a broad retracement in the US dollar from the weekly tops.
Altcoins recover first as BTC contemplates comeback
Bitcoin price is bouncing off the demand zone extending from $44,705 to $46,031, showing signs of restarting an uptrend. Ethereum price is grappling with the $3,488 resistance level, anticipating a retest of $4,000.
European Central Bank Preview: Taper on the table, but don’t get too excited about it
The European Central Bank is having a monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, September 9, and market participants are hoping for hints on tapering, although Christine Lagarde may disappoint them, retaining its cautious tone.