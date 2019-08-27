GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2290
- Labour leader Corbyn agreed with MPs on a strategy to block a no-deal Brexit.
- Brexit Partly leader Farage said elections likely in autumn.
- GBP/USD could maintain its positive momentum as long as it holds above 1.2250.
The GBP/USD pair has reached a fresh August high of 1.2309, holding on to gains by the end of the day, as speculative interest dumped the dollar on fears of a US recession, while Sterling found support in headlines indicating that opposition MPs agreed on a strategy to block a no-deal Brexit. Jeremy Corbyn, Labour leader, said that his party won’t seek a no-confidence vote on UK PM Johnson, but instead prioritize MPs’ attempts to use legislation to avoid a no-deal. Meanwhile, the UK Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage, said that there was a more than 50% chance that they would face an election in the autumn, while PM Johnson set out a range of options as an alternative to the backstop, according to his spokeswoman. Hopes prevail despite odds for a no-deal Brexit remain high. The UK released this Tuesday BBA Mortgage Approvals, which rose in July to 43.342K. During Asian trading hours, the kingdom will release the BRC Shop Price Index for July, previously at -0.1%.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is battling for a third consecutive day with the 50% retracement of its latest daily decline, measured between 1.2557 and 1.2014, the multi-year low set this month. In the 4 hours chart, the pair regained ground above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing above the 100 SMA and just a handful of pips below the 200 SMA. Technical indicators have lost their upward strength, but remain near overbought readings, keeping the risk skewed to the upside, moreover considering that the dollar has become unattractive. The 61.8% retracement of the mentioned slide comes at 1.2350, providing an immediate and relevant resistance, as once below it, the pair could gain additional momentum.
Support levels: 1.2250 1.2210 1.2170
Resistance levels: 1.2315 1.2350 1.2395
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
