GBP/USD Analysis: Holds in a familiar trading range, around 1.3100 handle ahead of Carney

GBP/USD remained depressed for the second straight session on Wednesday.

Resurgent USD demand, Brexit uncertainties weighed on the British pound.

The downside remains limited ahead of UK Parliament vote on WAB, Carney.

The GBP/USD pair once again failed to capitalize on its attempted intraday positive move and posted marginal losses for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. Following an initial uptick to an intraday high level of 1.3170, the pair met with some fresh supply and extended the previous session's pullback from levels beyond the 1.3200 round-figure mark amid resurgent US dollar demand.

The greenback managed to regain some traction and was being supported by stronger-than-expected US ADP report, showing that private-sector employers added 202K jobs in December as compared to the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 124K. This coupled with a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, amid de-escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, triggered a strong intraday rally in the US Treasury bond yields and extended some additional support to the buck. The US President Donald Trump, during a speech over the situation in the Middle East, announced fresh sanctions on the Islamic Republic rather than immediate military action and soothed investors’ jitters.

Meanwhile, the British pound remained on the defensive amid growing market concerns that the UK might crash out of the European Union at the end of this year. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman reiterated that there wouldn’t be an extension to the post-Brexit transition period. On the other hand, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that a full EU-UK partnership deal can’t be achieved by the end of 2020 and added fuel to the risk of a no-deal Brexit.

Nevertheless, the pair ended in the red but lacked any strong follow-through selling, rather edged higher during the Asian session on Thursday in reaction to the lawmakers' consensus to the PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB). The UK Parliament vote on Johnson’s WAB is expected to take place this Thursday. This coupled with the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Mark Carney's scheduled speech in London might further influence the sentiment surrounding the sterling and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much and any slide below the 1.3100 handle might continue to attract some dip-buying and help limit the downside near the 1.3060-55 region. The mentioned support marks 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.3515-1.2905 recent pullback, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable to drop further towards testing levels below the key 1.30 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the 1.3160 region now seems to have emerged as immediate resistance and is followed by 50% Fibo. level near the 1.3200 round-figure mark. Sustained strength above the mentioned handle will set the stage for a move back towards the mid-1.3200s en-route the recent swing high resistance near the 1.3285 region, which coincides with 61.8% Fibo. level.