GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2140

The GBP/USD pair faced some intraday volatility but is poised to close the day virtually unchanged. The pair has continued to trade within its weekly range, with pullbacks finding support just below the 1.2100 level. The Pound shrugged off a report from the Financial Times saying that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will allegedly face a confidence vote after lawmakers return from recess. Furthermore, the report said that if they are forced to hold a general election, it will take place days after the Brexit deadline of October 31st. On Friday, the UK is due to release preliminary GDP figures for Q2, Industrial Production data and June’s Trade Balance figures.

From a technical perspective, the short-term picture remains from neutral to slightly negative, with GBP/USD trading just above 1.2100 and very close to 2 ½-year lows struck last week. In daily time frames, the negative bias is stronger, although the RSI has yet to correct from oversold levels. A breakdown of 1.2079 (2019 low) would target 1.2000 and 1.1985. On the flip side, immediate resistance could be found at 1.2250, although the Pound needs to regain the 1.2330 level (20-day SMA) to ease the short-term bearish pressure.

Support levels: 1.2095 1.2079 1.2000

Resistance levels: 1.2190 1.2250 1.2330