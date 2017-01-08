GBP/USD analysis: holding on to its highest for 2017

The GBP/USD pair maintained the positive tone, extending its advance up to 1.3243 in a mixture of dollar's weakness and strong local data. The UK manufacturing sector grew at a faster-than-expected pace in July, with the Markit PMI up to 55.1 in the month, beating expectations of 54.3 and above previous 54.2, boosted by stronger inflows of new work, higher levels of production, improved job creation, longer supplier delivery times and a slight increase in inventory holdings, according to the official report. Intraday pullbacks met buying interest at the 1.3190 region, the immediate support, with the downward potential limited to a corrective movement, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators are retreating modestly from overbought territory, whilst the price remains firmly above a bullish 20 SMA. Additional gains beyond the mentioned daily high will have an immediate target at 1.3280, where the pair presents multiple daily highs from last August, with a break above it favoring an extension pass 1.3300.

