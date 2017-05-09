GBP/USD analysis: holding around 1.3000 on dollar's weakness

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3036

The GBP/USD pair surged to its highest since August 11th, breaking higher on risk-related headlines and in spite of disappointing UK macroeconomic data. The UK Markit services PMI for August came in at 53.2, its lowest level in 11 months, and down from previous 53.8. The index came after a construction PMI miss seen on Monday, painting a gloomy picture of the UK economy. Nevertheless, soft US data coupled with returning risk aversion to push the pair higher. There are no news scheduled in the UK for this Wednesday, which will left the pair trading on sentiment. From a technical point of view, the price is currently struggling around the 50% retracement of the August decline, after reaching a daily high of 1.3031, pointing to correct lower as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators are retreating from overbought levels, although the RSI indicator remains above 60, limiting the downward scope. In the same chart, the 20 SMA is advancing modestly above the 200 EMA, both in the 1.2940/50 region. It would take a break below this last to deny a new leg higher for this Wednesday. To the upside, the next big resistance comes at 1.3080, the 61.8% retracement of the same slide.

Support levels: 1.2990 1.2950 1.2910

Resistance levels: 1.3035 1.3080 1.3110

