Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the GBPUSD daily and 4-hour charts.
NZD/USD holds recovery above 0.5950 despite dovish RBNZ's Orr
NZD/USD is clinging to recovery gains above 0.5950 even though RBNZ Governor Orr downplays rate hike expectations during his post-policy press conference. The RBNZ left OCR unchanged at 5.50% in August. The pair also draws support from a US Dollar consolidation ahead of the Fed Minutes.
AUD/USD renews YTD low as bears approach 0.6410 support with eyes on FOMC Minutes
AUD/USD stands on slippery grounds near 0.6430 as it renews the Year-To-Date (YTD) low during the seven-day losing streak early Wednesday. The Aussie pair justifies its risk barometer status ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting minutes.
Gold trades sideways around $1,900 amid concerns over Fed policy
Gold hovers around the $1,901 mark during the Asian trading session on Wednesday. An upbeat United States (US) Retail Sales have raised concerns over further tightening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) weighed on XAU/USD price the previous day.
INJ, GRT, AGIX, ROSE prices dip as SEC chair Gary Gensler alludes to a shifted gaze toward AI tokens
US SEC Chair Gary Gensler has recently commented on AI, describing it as "the most transformative tech of our time." Nevertheless, Gensler noted that securities law could be implicated based on how AI tech is used.
UK July CPI Preview: Sticky inflation expected, Pound Sterling bulls could make a comeback
The all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United Kingdom (UK) will be published on Wednesday, August 16. The Bank of England (BoE) raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% in August but Governor Andrew Bailey refrained from committing to further policy tightening in the post-meeting press conference.