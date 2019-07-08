GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2512
- Brexit uncertainty keeps Sterling under pressure and near multi-month lows.
- Speculative interest in wait-and-see mode ahead of Fed’s speakers.
The GBP/USD pair has spent the day consolidating losses just above the 1.2500 figure, confined this Monday to a 40 pips’ range. Lackluster trading was the result of a scarce macroeconomic calendar, which, in the case of the UK didn’t offer anything relevant, and a wait-and-see stance ahead of different Fed’s speakers scheduled for Tuesday. Speculative interest is waiting to see whether they confirm these days what the NFP report hinted, that is, that the central bank is will just deliver a 25bps “preventive” cut. The UK has relevant data scheduled for Wednesday, but the macroeconomic calendar will have nothing to offer this Tuesday.
Given the ongoing Brexit uncertainty, the Sterling is out of the market’s favor, which means fundamentals back technical readings. The GBP/USD pair is poised to extend its decline according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as it keeps developing below a bearish 20 SMA, which extends its slide below the larger ones, as technical indicators remain within negative levels, although lacking directional strength at the time being, due to the limited intraday range. Further declines are to be expected on a break below 1.2480, the low set last Friday.
Support levels: 1.2480 1.2450 1.2410
Resistance levels: 1.2550 1.2590 1.2630
