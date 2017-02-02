GBP/USD analysis: hit by BOE, but dollar's weakness limiting slides

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2560

BOE's Super Thursday was a major disappointment for Pound's bulls, as the Central Bank seemed little concerned about rising inflation, attributing it to external factors and a weaker GBP. As widely expected, the Bank of England left rates and the APP unchanged by an unanimous decision, whilst Governor Carney reiterated that “monetary policy can respond, in either direction, to changes to the economic outlook as they unfold”. The Central Bank reviewed its growth forecast from 1.4% to 2% for this 2017, but maintained its inflation perspectives unchanged. Carney also repeated that “there are limits to the extent that above target inflation can be tolerated,” but policy makers are in no rush to raise rates to deal with higher inflation. The GBP/USD pair plunged to 1.2525 in the US afternoon, from where the pair bounced modestly after shedding roughly 200 pips from its daily high. From a technical point of view, however, the decline seems corrective, and further slides unlikely, given that the pair bounced from the 23.6% retracement of the 1.1986/1.2705 rally at 1.2530. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is standing a few pips below a directionless 20 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator bounced from near its mid-line, and the RSI pared losses and turned higher, now around 46. A recovery above 1.2600 is now required to confirm additional gains for this Friday.

Support levels: 1.2520 1.2470 1.2430

Resistance levels: 1.2600 1.2645 1.2690

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD