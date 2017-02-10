GBP/USD analysis: headed towards 1.3146

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3235

The British Pound was once again the worst performer against the greenback, amid poor UK data, with the GBP/USD pair ending the day in the red at 1.3235 after printing a daily low of 1.3221. UK's Markit construction PMI contracted for the first time since the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum, down to 48.1 in September from 51.1 in August. According to the report, the drop was attributed to fragile confidence and subdued risk appetite among clients, especially in the commercial building sector. Another factor weighing on Pound these days is the lack of progress in Brexit negotiations as the clock keeps ticking towards the divorce. At this point, the pair has trimmed pretty much all of the post-BOE's September meeting gains, when the Central Bank offered an unexpected hawkish rhetoric towards rate hikes, although a hike is still on the table. Technically, the bearish momentum decelerated according to readings in the 4 hours chart, but the downward risk persists, as indicators are consolidating within overbought territory, whilst the 20 SMA extended its decline above the current level, now converging with the 61.8% retracement of the latest bullish run, at 1.3340. A break below the mentioned daily low, will likely result in a full retracement, with the pair falling down to 1.3146, September 14th low.

Support levels: 1.3220 1.3185 1.3145

Resistance levels: 1.3300 1.3340 1.3385

