GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2862
- The UK Parliament rejected PM Johnson’s motion for an election, PM working around it.
- GBP/USD holding on higher ground, but short-term neutral amid uncertainty.
The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.2876, as the European Union granted a Brexit “flextension,” according to EU Tusk’s words, until January 31. Such an announcement limits the chances of a no-deal Brexit, at least temporarily. The Brexit delay will be formally approved during the upcoming days by EU27. In the meantime, Johnson sent a letter formally agreeing on the extension, reiterating his objection to such prolongation. Mid US-afternoon, Johnson put before the Parliament his motion to hold a general election next September 12, which was rejected, as expected. Johnson then announced that he would try to bypass the majority rule by introducing a new one-line piece of legislation that would effectively override the current election law.
In the data front, the UK released the CBI Distributive Trade Survey on Realized Sales, which cam in better-than-anticipated, falling by -10% following a -16% in September. This Tuesday, the UK will release September Money Supply and Mortgage Approvals figures.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair held on to gains by the end of the American session, trading a handful of pips below the mentioned daily high. The pair has recovered just modestly above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily run, with no much follow-through beyond it. The 4 hours chart shows that it’s currently battling with a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators continue lacking directional strength around their midlines, reflecting traders’ cautious stance.
Support levels: 1.2840 1.2810 1.2785
Resistance levels: 1.2895 1.2930 1.2965
