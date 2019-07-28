GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2382
- UK Cabinet’s members steepening preparations for a no-deal Brexit.
- PM Johnson calls for reopening the Withdrawal Agreement, abolish the backstop.
- GBP/USD at its lowest in over two years and at risk of falling further.
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2375 last Friday, a level last seen on April 2017, to close the week barely above it at 1.2382. The Sterling was negatively affected by comments from UK PM Boris Johnson, as through his spokesman, he reiterated that the Withdrawal Agreement needs to be reopened and the backstop abolished. He added that the deal has been rejected three times by the Parliament, and can’t pass in its current form, therefore the UK must fully prepare to leave without a deal on October 31. During the weekend, Chancellor Sajid Javid vowed to give Government departments whatever money they need to prepare for a no-deal Brexit. Also, Michael Gove, the new chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said there was a “very real prospect” that an agreement would not be struck with Brussels before October 31. Such headlines will likely weigh on the Pound at the weekly opening. This Monday, the UK will release minor money data, which won’t be enough to overshadow Brexit-related headlines.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is poised to extend its decline according to technical readings, and shouldn’t surprise if it starts the week gaping lower. In the daily chart, the pair steepened its decline after being rejected by a bearish 20 DMA, which accelerated its decline below the larger ones. Technical indicators in such a time-frame, retreated from near their midlines, with the RSI currently heading south at around 37. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk is also skewed to the downside, as the pair is below all of its moving averages, which retain their downward slopes, as technical indicators hold near oversold readings.
Support levels: 1.2375 1.2330 1.2290
Resistance levels: 1.2420 1.2460 1.2505
