GBP/USD analysis: fresher highs, but still far from 1.3000

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2936

The GBP/USD pair surged to its highest since August 15th, printing a daily high of 1.2939 and settling a few pips below this last. Hopes for a softer Brexit underpinned the Pound as a new round of Brexit negotiations started this Monday. In a joint press conference with UK's Brexit Minister David Davis, EU's Barnier claimed that the sooner the ambiguity is removed, the sooner they can discuss future relationships between both economies, asking for a position paper on the so-called "Brexit bill." Barnier´s comments went straight to Davis' hear, as he called for "flexibility and imagination" last week, saying that some "constructive ambiguity" was needed within negotiations. The tough stance and the lack of progress foresee after this week's talks, ends up benefiting the Pound. In the meantime, the pair maintains the positive tone, with the 4 hours chart showing that technical indicators keep heading higher, despite being in overbought territory, the price holding well above a bullish 20 SMA, and the price now challenging its 200 EMA, around the mentioned daily high. Anyway, a stronger resistance comes at 1.2965, with a break above it required to confirm additional gains ahead.

Support levels: 1.2910 1.2875 1.2830

Resistance levels: 1.2965 1.3000 1.3045

