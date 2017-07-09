GBP/USD analysis: focusing on UK's July data now

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3070

The GBP/USD pair kept advancing this Thursday, reaching a 1-month high of 1.3115 early US session, but trimming half of its daily gains ahead of the close to settle around the 1.3070 region. The USD found some support from news coming from the US in the American afternoon, indicating that President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer discussed an idea to remove the need for Congress to repeatedly raise the country's debt ceiling. Of course, it would need a law to pass the Congress to actually get there, but seems a step in the right direction. The UK will release its manufacturing and industrial production figures for July alongside with the trade balance this Friday, and worst-than-expected numbers could see the Pound lose the 1.3000 mark. Anyway, the headline helped the pair correct lower, and settle for a second consecutive day right below a major Fibonacci level, the 61.8% retracement of the August decline at 1.3080, the immediate short term resistance. Technical indicators in the 4 hours chart have retreated from overbought readings, heading lower within positive territory, but the 20 SMA gained momentum below the current level, now converging with the 50% retracement of the mentioned decline at 1.3020, reinforcing the static support. As long as above this last, the downward risk will remain limited.

Support levels: 1.3020 1.2985 1.2950

Resistance levels: 1.3080 1.3110 1.3140

