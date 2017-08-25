GBP/USD analysis: focus on Brexit negotiations

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2882

The British Pound closed the week with a strong note against the greenback at 1.2882, getting a boost early US session by soft US Durable Goods Orders data released early Friday, further fueled by Yellen's comments at Jackson Hole, seen as dollar-negative as she avoided discussing monetary policy, while challenged Trump and his economic chief Gary Cohn, who are planning to take down the Dodd Frank regulations put in place after the latest US financial crisis. Cohn sounds loud as the one to replace Yellen when her term ends this year. The strong Friday's advance in the GBP/USD pair was just enough to revert early weekly losses, with the pair ending it pretty much flat, as investors are cautious ahead of the next round of Brexit negotiations starting this week. The UK prepared some papers to clarify his stance over different matters, which were saw as an encouraging sign by markets, but on Friday, UK's foreign minister Boris Johnson said that Britain will pay “not a penny more, not a penny less” than what the government thinks its legal obligations are to the EU, denting demand for Pound. Technically, the latest advance seems just corrective, as in the daily chart, the pair remains well below a strongly bearish 20 DMA, whilst technical indicators have recovered within bearish territory, with limited upward potential at the time being. Additionally, the pair stalled below the 1.2920/30 region, where selling interest has contained advances for over a week. In the 4 hours chart, the pair settled above a modestly bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators entered bullish territory, but lost upward strength as the price was unable to surpass the mentioned critical resistance.

Support levels: 1.2850 1.2810 1.2770

Resistance levels: 1.2930 1.2965 1.3000

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD