GBP/USD analysis: flat, uncertainty rules

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2928

The GBP/USD pair is ending the day flat in the 1.2920 region, posting a second consecutive daily doji, a sign of market's uncertainty in respect of the future of the UK. Ongoing Brexit negotiations can't shed light over the matter, as EU Junker has clearly said that the UK position papers are at this point insufficient. Data coming from the UK was mixed, but overall with little effect over the Pound as there were minor releases. BOE's monthly estimates showed that consumer credit expanded at the weakest pace in over a year during July, reflecting the setback in household finances this year, while the number of mortgages approved surpassed expectations with 68,689, although for a lesser value, totaling £3.601 billion in July from £4.134 billion in June. Strong US data released ahead of Wall Street's opening sent the pair to a daily low of 1.2877 right above the weekly low. The daily chart also shows that the pair has posted a lower low and a lower high daily basis, although a bearish continuation requires additional technical confirmations. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair is trading a few pips above its 20 SMA that is partially losing upward momentum, while technical indicators hold within positive territory, but with no directional strength. Below 1.2875 chances turn towards the downside, with scope then for a test of the 1.2800 price zone.

Support levels: 1.2875 1.2830 1.2795

Resistance levels: 1.2965 1.3000 1.3045

