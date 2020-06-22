GBP/USD Analysis: Finds some support near 61.8% Fibo. level, bearish bias remains

GBP/USD remained under some heavy selling for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.

Upbeat UK retails sale failed to ease the post-BoE bearish pressure surrounding the GBP.

Fresh coronavirus jitters benefitted the safe-haven USD and exerted pressure on the pair.

A positive mood around the equity markets extended some support to the pair on Monday.

The GBP/USD pair prolonged its rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some heavy selling for the fourth consecutive session on Friday. The pair did get a minor lift following the release of upbeat UK monthly retail sales data, which recorded a strong growth of 12% in May. The reading surpassed consensus estimates by a big margin and was accompanied by stronger-than-expected core figures. The early uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through, instead met with some aggressive supply at higher levels.

The British pound retained its bearish bias that followed the Bank of England (BoE) policy decision on Thursday. As was widely expected, the BoE left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.10% and increased the size of its bond-buying program by £100 billion. The BoE also hinted towards further quantitative easing measures to combat the economic impact of COVID-19, which was seen as one of the key factors that continued taking its toll on the sterling.

On the other hand, the US dollar benefitted from some safe-haven flows amid growing worries about the second wave of coronavirus infections. This, in turn, aggravated the selling pressure and further contributed to the pair's intraday fall of around 115 pips. The downward momentum took along some short-term trading stops near the 1.2400 round-figure mark and dragged the pair to three-week lows.

Meanwhile, a positive mood across the global equity markets led to some USD weakness and helped ease the bearish pressure surrounding the pair on the first day of a new trading week. The pair staged a modest recovery during the Asian session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through. There isn't any economic data due for release from the UK and the US economic docket features the only release of Existing Home Sales. Hence, the broader market risk sentiment might continue to influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair showed some resilience near the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 102076-1.2813 positive move. The mentioned support around mid-1.2300s should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders, which if broken might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 1.2300 round-figure mark and accelerate the fall further towards the next major support near the 1.2260-50 region.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery beyond the 1.2400 mark now seems to confront a stiff resistance and remain capped near the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2440 region. That said, a convincing breakthrough might prompt some short-covering move lift the pair further beyond the key 1.2500 psychological mark. Bulls might then aim to test 38.2% Fibo. level resistance near the 1.2530 area.