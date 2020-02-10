- Brexit-related uncertainties continued to weigh on the British pound.
- Sustained USD strength further dented the already weaker sentiment.
The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to levels just above mid-1.2900s and turned lower for the third consecutive session on Friday – also marking its fourth day of a negative move in the previous five. The British pound remained depressed on the back of concerns that Britain might crash out of the European Union at the end of the transition period later this year. This coupled with sustained US dollar strength further aggravated the bearish pressure and contributed to the pair's downfall to the lowest levels since late November.
GBP/USD weighed down by a combination of factors
The greenback continued with its recent bullish and got an additional boost on Friday following the release of stronger than expected headline NFP print, which showed that the US economy added 225K new jobs in January. The reading helped offset a modest uptick in the unemployment rate and a slight disappointment from average hourly earnings. The mixed US employment details little to dampen the prevailing bullish sentiment surrounding the buck and continued exerting pressure on the major.
The finally ended the day near the lower end of its weekly trading range, below the 1.2900 round-figure mark, and remained depressed near the mentioned handle through the Asian session on the first day of a new trading week. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the incoming Brexit-related headlines might continue to influence the broader market risk sentiment surrounding the sterling and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the bearish pressure now seems to have abated near a confluence support comprising of 100-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1958-1.3516 positive move. Some follow-through selling below the mentioned support would expose the 1.2830-25 horizontal support ahead of the 1.2800 round-figure mark. The downward momentum could further get extended towards 50% Fibo. level, around the 2735-30 region, en-route the very important 200-day SMA support – sub-1.2700 levels.
On the flip side, the 1.2960 horizontal level now seems to act as an immediate strong resistance, above which the pair is likely to aim towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark. Any subsequent recovery is likely to confront some fresh supply and should remain capped near the 1.3025-25 resistance zone.
