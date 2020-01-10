Carney’s dovish sounding remarks on Thursday exerted some pressure on the GBP.

Bulls showed some resilience near the 1.30 handle ahead of the US monthly jobs data.

Following a brief consolidation through the early part of Thursday's trading action, the GBP/USD pair turned lower for the third consecutive session and dropped to two-week lows. Against the backdrop of concerns that Britain might crash out of the European Union (EU) at the end of this year, the British pound was further weighed down by the BoE Governor Mark Carney's dovish sounding comments. Speaking at a conference in London, Carney hinted that interest rates could be cut soon to boost the British economy and also warned that the BoE is running low on ways to combat recessions.

The pair dropped to the vicinity of the key 1.30 psychological mark and was further pressurized by some follow-through US dollar appreciation. The greenback remained well supported by higher US Treasury bond yields amid the de-escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. It is worth recalling that the prospect of an imminent war between the US and Iran ebbed on Wednesday after the US President Donald Trump signalled that there will be no further military action against the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, the pair had a rather muted reaction to the news that UK lawmakers backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB). Given a commanding win for the ruling Conservative party's in the general election last month, the outcome was largely expected and hence, did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the major, albeit turned out to be the only factor that helped the pair to find some support at lower levels. This coupled with the fact that investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of Friday's key event risk further collaborated towards limiting the downside, at least for now.

The pair finally settled around 50-pips off session lows and edged higher during the Asian session on Friday. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the closely watched US monthly jobs report. The headline NFP is expected to show that the US economy added 164K new jobs in December, down from the previous month's reading of 226K. The unemployment rate is anticipated to hold steady at 3.5% and hence, the key focus will remain on wage growth data. Average Hourly Earnings are seen rising 0.3% MoM and 3.1% YoY rate, matching the previous month's readings.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair is now looking to build on the momentum above a weekly descending trend-line resistance. However, any subsequent move up beyond the 1.3100 handle seems more likely to confront some fresh supply around 100-hour SMA and remain capped near the 1.3130-35 region – a resistance marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.3515-1.2905 recent downfall. Some follow-through buying now seems to lift the pair further beyond the 1.3160 intermediate resistance towards reclaiming the 1.3200 round-figure mark (50% Fibo.). Sustained strength above the mentioned handle will set the stage for a move back towards the mid-1.3200s en-route the recent swing high resistance near the 1.3285 region, which coincides with 61.8% Fibo. level.

On the flip side, bearish traders are likely to wait for a sustained break through the 1.30 handle, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the slide further towards testing its next major support near the 1.2925 horizontal zone ahead of the 1.2900 round-figure mark.