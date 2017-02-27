GBP/USD analysis: fears about Scottish independence weigh on Pound

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2442

The GBP/USD pair fell at the beginning of the day, extending its slide down to 1.2383 early London, on reports released by the Times, saying that the UK government is preparing for a potential independence referendum in Scotland next March. The news also reported that PM May agreed to such referendum, on the condition that it is held after the UK leaves the EU. The pair recovered from the mentioned low, advancing up to 1.2478 during the American session, on broad dollar's weakness. The UK will release its GFK Consumer Confidence Survey this Tuesday, expected to have fallen in February by 6 against January -5, while the House of Lords is expected to give a final verdict on the Brexit bill next Wednesday. From a technical point of view, the GBP/USD pair maintains a negative bias, as the intraday recovery stalled around a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators have failed to surpass their mid-lines, and resumed their declines. The pair has bounced multiple times from the 1.2380 region, an immediate strong support, although it will take a break below 1.2345, February low and the 50% retracement of the latest bullish run, to confirm a steeper decline for the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.2380 1.2345 1.2300

Resistance levels: 1.2480 1.2530 1.2565

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD