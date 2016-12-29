GBP/USD analysis: fears about a "hard Brexit" keep the Pound subdued

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2228

The GBP/USD pair closed the day flat in the 1.2200 region, after an early spike up to 1.2274, on broad dollar's weakness. The UK made a minor macroeconomic release this Thursday that had nothing to do with price action. According to the latest Nationwide House Price Index, average prices have grown by 4.5% over the last 12 months, the same rate as in 2015. The Pound eased in the American afternoon, amid the threat of a "hard Brexit" looming, as Theresa May attempts to trigger the Art. 50 as soon as this March. From a technical point of view, the risk remains towards the downside, given that in the 4 hours chart, a bearish 20 SMA contained the early advance, now providing an immediate resistance around 1.2255, while technical indicators remain directionless within bearish territory. The weekly low at 1.2200 is the immediate support, with a break below it required to confirm a new leg lower towards the 1.2082 level, October 25th low.

Support levels: 1.2200 1.2170 1.2140

Resistance levels: 1.2255 1.2295 1.2330

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD