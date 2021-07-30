GBP/USD
The GBP/USD failed to reach the 1.4000 mark. On Thursday, the rate bounced off the resistance of the 1.3983 level. On Friday morning, the rate appeared to be retracing down and looking for support.
The currency exchange rate could find support in the 55-hour simple moving average near 1.3920 and the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.3919. In addition, support could be provided by the previous July high zone above the 1.3900 mark.
Meanwhile, take into account that a potential resumption of the surge would most likely encounter resistance, as it approaches the 1.4000 mark. Above the 1.4000, the pair could find resistance at 1.4050, which is strengthened by the weekly R3 simple pivot point.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1900 amid downbeat German data
EUR/USD keeps its recovery gains in check below 1.1900 after the German Q2 Prelim GDP missed estimates with 1.5%. The dollar benefits from covid woes induced downbeat market mood. A busy docket ahead, with a focus on Eurozone GDP and US PCE inflation.
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.3950 amid dollar's rebound
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.3950 ahead of the London open. The US dollar rebounds toward 92.00 after hitting monthly lows. Virus woes induced risk-off mood offsets Brexit optimism. US data awaited.
Gold set to test $1850 amid bullish technical setup, US PCE eyed
Gold price rallied nearly $23 on Thursday to reach the highest levels since July 15 at $1732, as the bulls got a fresh boost after piercing through the 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1821. Gold price settled the day at $1828, well above the 200-DMA.
Ripple bulldozes resistance, eyes $1.00
XRP price rebound has taken on an impulsive tone, lifting the cross-border remittances token near the convergence of the 200-day SMA with the longstanding inverse head-and-shoulders neckline around $0.775. Ripple falls short of triggering a double bottom pattern.
US Core PCE Price Index June Preview: Bad will not be bad enough
Inflation is rampant. Consumers, politicians, and economists have noticed. Even the Federal Reserve has concerns, though not enough to modify the easy money policy that is abetting the increases.